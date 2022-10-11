WATCH LIVE

New Jersey music teacher facing child porn charges

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
40 minutes ago
WEST WINDSOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Mercer County, New Jersey music teacher is now facing child pornography charges.

Fifty-eight-year-old Jose Sanchez of Monroe Township is accused of viewing and sharing child pornography.

Investigators say Sanchez worked as a music instructor and provided lessons to children in a private studio in West Windsor.

The investigation began in September 2022.

Authorities say they seized Sanchez's electronic devices on October 7 before his arrest.

He is being charged with third-degree possession of child pornography and second-degree file sharing of child pornography.

Second-degree crimes carry a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000. Third-degree crimes carry a sentence of three to five years in state prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

