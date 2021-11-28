Crime Fighters: Who killed Joshua David Munson?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been two years since a teenager was gunned down on a sidewalk in Philadelphia's Parkside section. Now law enforcement hopes a big reward will urge someone to come forward to solve this case.On May 29, 2019, Joshua David Munson was along the 4200 block of Wyalusing Avenue in Philadelphia's Parkside section. At 1:40 p.m. police were called to the area for a person with a gun."Upon arrival police observed the victim whose later ID'd as Joshua Munson. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he was listed in critical condition," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.Unfortunately, the 18-year-old died from his injuries on May 31. Police have released some details on the suspect and the suspect's vehicle.At the time of the shooting, police say a black male between 24 and 25 years old, wearing blue shorts and a white tank top, parked a gold Dodge Ram pickup on the corner of 42nd Street and Mantua Avenue, just around the corner from Munson.Police say the man exited the truck and jogged to Wyalusing Avenue. They say the man ran back to the truck immediately following the shooting and drove westbound on Mantua Avenue."The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible," said Montecalvo.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission tip line at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous."The motive was unknown. There was nothing taken from him that's we're aware of. It's just another senseless killing of a teenager," he said.