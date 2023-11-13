WATCH LIVE

Pennsylvania AG staffer in Allentown charged with possession of child pornography

Joshua Steven Gonzalez, of South Whitehall Township, was assigned to the Allentown office.

Monday, November 13, 2023 5:01PM
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office staff member is on administrative leave after being charged with possession of child pornography, Lehigh District Attorney Jim Martin announced Monday.

Joshua Steven Gonzalez, 39, of South Whitehall Township, was assigned to the Allentown office.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said they received a tip on Oct. 28, 2022, as well as on April 12, 2023, that someone had uploaded child pornography videos. The Lehigh County Computer Crimes Task Force was able to determine that the downloaded videos came from Gonzalez's computer.

Action News reached out to the AG's office and a spokesperson said they are cooperating with the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

