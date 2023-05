Organization honors former teacher who inspired 'Abbott Elementary' with Legends Award

Joyce Abbott's daughter is Quinta Brunson, the creator and main character of the hit sitcom.

A retired Philadelphia teacher and the inspiration behind ABC's hit TV show, 'Abbott Elementary', received a big honor on Tuesday night.

The Commonwealth Association of School Administrators (CASA) presented Joyce Abbott with its Legends Award.

Brunson plays Janine, a teacher at a fictional, underfunded Philadelphia public school.

Proceeds from the Legends Ball event benefits CASA's scholarship foundation.