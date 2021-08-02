Fire erupts at J.P. Mascaro waste disposal business in Montgomery County

The fire began around 7:30 a.m. at J.P. Mascaro and Sons Solid Waste and Recycling Services at Wile and Lower roads in Souderton, Pa.
Chopper 6 was over the scene at noon to find smoke still pouring from a warehouse on the property and multiple fire crews on the scene.
Firefighters could also be seen hosing down a pile of debris near that warehouse.
The fire was finally brought under control around 2:30 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
It's not yet clear what sparked the fire.