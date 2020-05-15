amtrak train crash

Judge reinstates charges in deadly Philadelphia Amtrak 188 crash

PHILADELPHIA -- A judge has reinstated all charges brought against an Amtrak engineer for his role in a high-speed derailment in Philadelphia that killed eight people.

The ruling Thursday by Superior Court Judge Victor Stabile overturns a lower court's decision last July to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment charges against Brandon Bostian. His lawyer, Brian McMonagle, has argued that any mistakes Bostian made did not rise to the level of a crime.



Ruling on an appeal brought by the state attorney general's office, Stabile found the dismissal was based on fact-finding that should happen in a trial, a decision that McMonagle said would be appealed. Stabile said the lower court's role was only to determine whether the state presented enough evidence to warrant a trial, and prosecutors met that burden, he ruled.

The derailment happened in May 2015, when the New York-bound train jumped the track as it rounded a curve at more than twice the 50 mph (80 kph) speed limit.



National Transportation Safety Board investigators concluded Bostian lost his bearings while distracted by radio chatter about a nearby train that had been struck by a rock. They found no evidence he was impaired or was using a cellphone.

The case against Bostian has seen a series of reversals of prosecutors' or judges' decisions that the engineer should not be held criminally culpable for what happened that night.

Amtrak crash survivor: My life is so radically different

Amtrak has taken responsibility for the crash, agreeing to pay $265 million to settle claims filed by victims and their families. Since the accident, the railroad has installed positive train control technology on its Boston-to-Washington tracks that can automatically slow or stop a speeding train.
