Vigil to be held for 2 young boys killed by passing train in Delaware County

Organizers say there will be music, speakers, and a moment of silence to remember the young boys.

Friday, May 5, 2023 10:29PM
CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A vigil is set to be held on Friday night to honor and remember the two children who were struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Chester, Delaware County.

Police say 9-year-old Jahaad Atkinson and 12-year-old Ahyir Womak were playing on the train tracks on Saturday when they were hit.

Jahaad Atkinson and Ahyir Womack
READ | Victims hit, killed by Amtrak train in Chester were 9 and 12 years old

The community has been in deep mourning since the incident occurred.

"I've been in education for 35 years and this is the worst, most tragic event I've had to experience," remarked David Clark, the CEO of Chester Community Charter School, where both the boys once attended.

The candlelight vigil will be held at Chester's Memorial Park at 7 p.m.

Organizers say there will be music, speakers, and a moment of silence to remember the young boys.

