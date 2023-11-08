Montgomery County authorities are hoping a big reward brings an end to a two-decade-old cold case.

Murder of Julie Barnyock remains a mystery 30 years later; $10K reward remains available

LANSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It has been 30 years since the murder of Julie Barnyock.

The 18-year-old took a train from Philadelphia to Lansdale back on Nov. 8, 1993.

She got to the Lansdale train station at about 11:40 p.m. and called her father for a ride home. He arrived 30 minutes later, but she was gone.

Three weeks later, her body was found in a back area of the train station.

Autopsy findings revealed the cause of death was blunt force head injury, and the manner of death was homicide.

"A teenager went missing 30 years ago and was found dead. Our detectives continue to go over this case, looking for anything that could help us. Now we are again asking for the public's help," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.

Steele said the investigation is ongoing.

There is a $10,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.