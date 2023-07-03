Police announce crackdown on celebratory gunfire in Philadelphia on July 4th

Philadelphia police and the district attorney are urging people not to shoot guns in the air to celebrate the Fourth of July.

"You have no right whatsoever to break the law by firing a weapon in the air," D.A. Larry Krasner said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As preparations are underway for Independence Day events across the city of Philadelphia, police and the district attorney are urging people not to shoot guns in the air to celebrate.

In 2022, thousands ran from the Benjamin Franklin Parkway during festivities after two police officers were hit by bullets fired into the air.

The shooter still hasn't been caught.

Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said the officers "still have to deal with the reality, the trauma of having an event like that occur, but that is still an active investigation."

District Attorney Larry Krasner held a news conference on Monday where he urged people to put down their guns.

"I don't care if you've got a permit to carry. I don't care if you are in your yard. You have no right whatsoever to break the law by firing a weapon in the air. What goes up, goes down," said District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Police announced increased patrols for holiday festivities with more officers around large events, while maintaining coverage in the neighborhoods.

"In addition to their duties, they will be tasked with identifying and apprehending individuals engaging in celebratory gunfire," Stanford said.

Police are using all methods at their disposal to identify people who shoot in the air and warned of stiff consequences.