Chester County prepares for first Philly Balloon and Music Festival

By
GLENMOORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For the first time ever, a local family is bringing its hot air balloon festival to Chester County.

This 4th of July holiday, the skies above Glenmoore will be filled with a majestic site for the very first Philly Balloon and Music Festival.

It's actually a tradition that was born here back in 1793.

"Philly is actually the city where the first balloon flew in the United States," said Bruce Mowday, Jr., Event Producer for the Philly Balloon and Music Festival.

"It's also where the Declaration of Independence was signed. Fourth of July weekend is the perfect time to celebrate our nation's freedom and the flight of the first hot air hot air balloon in the U.S."

The festival grounds of Ludwig's Corner Horse Show will feature more than twenty unique hot air balloons.

The four day event also features a live musical lineup, food trucks, beer, wine, and activities for the whole family, like tethered balloon rides.

"We'll have balloons launching from the field, taking guests atop the skies of Chester County," Mowday explained. "They will be looking at the beautiful landscape of Chester County from above."

The Philly Balloon and Music Festival runs July 1st through July 4th.

Fireworks will light up the sky at 9:20 pm on Sunday, July 3rd.

Organizers have been hosting this event for 11 years in Lancaster County.

They will continue that one as well. It's coming up in September.
