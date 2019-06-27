K-9 walks again after back surgeries

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (WPVI) -- A California K-9 is doing the one thing many thought would never happen again, walk.Hondo, a K-9 with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Office, is shown using his walker to get his hind legs moving.Officials had feared he would not walk again after undergoing four surgeries to correct herniated discs in his back.The sheriff's office took to social media to celebrate the momentous occasion, writing ""With the dedication, care and support of the entire Sheriff's Office, Dr Bell, Dr Kelso and the staff of North County Animal Hospital and Dr Adamo and the staff at Beacon Veterinary Specialists, we are proud to say Hondo has literally taken his first steps to recovery."Hondo joined the force in 2013.