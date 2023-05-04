4 Philadelphia seniors at Bodine High School graduate with full rides to top universities

"My message is, you can definitely do it. It is possible. Even when you think you can't," said one student.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A group of Philadelphia high school seniors has big reasons to celebrate this week.

They're first-generation college-bound freshmen, with full-ride scholarships.

And, it's the first time in Bodine High School's history the school has had this many graduates get these scholarships to universities with low college acceptance rates.

"It doesn't feel real," they said collectively.

Between four superstar seniors, they're bound for the University of Chicago, New York University, Haverford College, and Stanford University.

Two are Gates Scholar finalists, and all four of them are at the top of their class.

"Especially from the communities we come from, things like this are very unheard of," said Kaila Randolph-Mitchell, who is attending NYU.

"We're all minorities. It's not normal for us to go to these top universities for free," said Liana Castro Torres, who is attending the University of Chicago.

All the students say they are excited to take this next step in life.

"Now that we're going and going for free, it's like, OMG," said Castro Torres.

Getting to this point wasn't easy. Estrellita Ramirez, Randolph-Mitchell, Castro Torres, and Alexianie Negron say education was a way out of their neighborhoods.

They found that at Bodine High School for International Affairs.

"It's more like if you grew up around here, you're going to stay here. It's hard to get out," said Negron, who's headed to Stanford University.

Being first-generation students, the group has very diverse backgrounds.

"I grew up in a small town in Puerto Rico," said Ramirez, who's heading to Haverford.

"My mom would also tell me that you're going to college, but we never talked about how would we afford it," she continued.

That burden has now been lifted, with all four living their dreams.

"Our families are with us. I'm not the only one going to college. My parents, my grandparents are going to college. They are also getting this experience through me," said Castro Torres.

The students had a message for those also looking to further their education, despite the challenges life throws their way.

"My message is, you can definitely do it. It is possible. Even when you think you can't," said Randolph-Mitchell.

The high school's graduation will take place next month in June.