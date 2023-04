Kamp for Kids organizes festival to benefit children with autism Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The weather held out long enough on Saturday for an event in North Philadelphia.

Kamp for Kids, a nonprofit organization, hosted a Food Truck Festival.

At the event, 100% of the proceeds went to supporting children with autism and their families.

Vendors offered no shortage of comfort food, which was all lined up at Lighthouse Field.

Everyone enjoyed live music as well as carnival games.

There was even a meat pie-eating contest.