Action News reporter Katherine Scott shows off her flag football skills at charity event

NRG donated $36,000 for its NRG's Choose to Give charitable program

Friday, June 16, 2023 9:55AM
Katherine took part in the annual Eagles media charity flag football game at the Novacare Complex in South Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We're celebrating a true superstar on our morning team.

You know Katherine Scott as our morning reporter and you've likely seen her gracefulness on the ice in the past.

But now she's adding a new title to her resume: flag football superstar.

Katherine took part in the annual Eagles media charity flag football game at the Novacare Complex in South Philadelphia on Thursday.

And we are proud to say she showed her stuff, including grabbing an interception!

The game was for a good cause.

NRG donated $36,000 for its NRG's Choose to Give charitable program. Katherine played for Team Philabundance.

