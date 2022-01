PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was gunned down in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Tuesday night.According to police, the shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Kingston Street.Neighbors said the shooting happened during an argument near a small vacant lot where people are known to hang out and sell drugs.The 48-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.No arrests have been made.