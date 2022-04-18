dollar store

Owner of Kenny's World, beloved South Jersey dollar store, retires after 30 years

"It's tough leaving but it's time for me to go," owner Ken Jackson said.
By
HADDON HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It's the end of an era in South Jersey.

Ken Jackson, owner of the beloved small-town family-owned dollar store Kenny's World on the Black Horse Pike in Haddon Heights, has retired.

UPDATE: Information earlier given to Action News indicated the store would close, but a new Facebook post on the store's page Monday morning said it will remain open under new management.

Jackson told Action News on Sunday, after 30 years in business, he will take countless memories with him.

"Made a lot of great friends that I will have forever. Made a lot of great memories that will last forever. It's tough leaving but it's time for me to go," Jackson said.

Jackson says it was the people - the neighborhood, the schools, his employees - that made Kenny's World what has become.

"I had this community, the surrounding communities around my store, just unbelievable," Jackson said. "They helped me make a successful business."

He shared a similar message of gratitude on the store's Facebook page.

"Words can't express my appreciation for the love and support of this community and how much I care about the lives of all of you who have patronized my business through the years. It has meant a lot to me to have been such a part of your lives and I've been blessed to be a part of the significant events that have made us a family," Jackson wrote.

Jackson told Action News he plans to move to Florida to be closer to his children and grandchildren.

But he promises to be back to visit his family and friends.

"I'll be around. You can't get rid of me that easily," Jackson said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshaddon heightsshoppingdollar store
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOLLAR STORE
Owner of beloved South Jersey dollar store retires
'Sick to my stomach': Dollar Tree fanatics protest new $1.25 prices
Are the savings real? Dollar store shopping myths and truths
Dollar Tree will sell more items for above $1
TOP STORIES
Man shoots at would-be robbers impersonating officers, kills 1: Police
Body found in burning car in North Philly
AccuWeather: Coastal storm bringing flooding, snow concerns
Weekend fatal shooting victims identified as 2 Philly men, Montco teen
Fmr. students wonder if their brain tumors are linked to NJ school
Philadelphia's mask mandate returns for all indoor public spaces
Pilot meets cops who pulled him from plane wreckage on railroad tracks
Show More
Watch FYI Philly | Earth Day eats, PHS Flower Show, outdoor workouts
Teen missing for nearly 3 years found alive 700 miles away
Family escapes South Jersey house fire
Tax Day 2022: An extension may be better than rushing a return
Masks required for fans attending Game 2 at Wells Fargo Center
More TOP STORIES News