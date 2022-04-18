Owner of Kenny's World, beloved South Jersey dollar store, retires after 30 years

Ken Jackson, owner of the beloved small-town family-owned dollar store Kenny's World on the Black Horse Pike in Haddon Heights, has retired.
UPDATE: Information earlier given to Action News indicated the store would close, but a new Facebook post on the store's page Monday morning said it will remain open under new management.
Jackson told Action News on Sunday, after 30 years in business, he will take countless memories with him.
"Made a lot of great friends that I will have forever. Made a lot of great memories that will last forever. It's tough leaving but it's time for me to go," Jackson said.
Jackson says it was the people - the neighborhood, the schools, his employees - that made Kenny's World what has become.
"I had this community, the surrounding communities around my store, just unbelievable," Jackson said. "They helped me make a successful business."
He shared a similar message of gratitude on the store's Facebook page.
"Words can't express my appreciation for the love and support of this community and how much I care about the lives of all of you who have patronized my business through the years. It has meant a lot to me to have been such a part of your lives and I've been blessed to be a part of the significant events that have made us a family," Jackson wrote.
Jackson told Action News he plans to move to Florida to be closer to his children and grandchildren.
But he promises to be back to visit his family and friends.
"I'll be around. You can't get rid of me that easily," Jackson said.