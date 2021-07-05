Man, 25, in critical condition after Kensington double shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured in the city's Kensington section.The incident happened Sunday just before 7 p.m. on the 3300 block of H Street.Police say, when they arrived, a 25-year-old man was found shot in the side, and a 23-year-old man shot in the foot.Police rushed the 25-year-old victim to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.The 23-year-old victim was also taken to Temple University Hospital, listed in stable condition.So far, no arrests have been made.