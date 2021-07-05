gun violence

Man, 25, in critical condition after Kensington double shooting: Police

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Double shooting leaves 1 man critical in Kensington: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured in the city's Kensington section.

The incident happened Sunday just before 7 p.m. on the 3300 block of H Street.

Police say, when they arrived, a 25-year-old man was found shot in the side, and a 23-year-old man shot in the foot.

Police rushed the 25-year-old victim to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The 23-year-old victim was also taken to Temple University Hospital, listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kensington (philadelphia)crimegun violence
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
Student arrested in North Texas school shooting released from jail
15-year-old shot in chest near Philadelphia high school: Police
Parks, grants among city's efforts to curtail gun violence
Texas high school shooting: 4 hurt, suspect in custody
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News