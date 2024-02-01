Kensington Caucus established to help improve conditions in Philadelphia community

Kensington Caucus established to help improve conditions in Philly community

Kensington Caucus established to help improve conditions in Philly community

Kensington Caucus established to help improve conditions in Philly community

Kensington Caucus established to help improve conditions in Philly community

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The troubled Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia is getting new attention.

First, with Mayor Cherelle Parker's appointment of a deputy police commissioner last month, whose sole focus is to improve conditions there.

Then, on Thursday, with the creation of the first ever City Council "Kensington Caucus."

Councilmembers Quetcy Lozada, Mike Driscoll, Jim Harrity and Mark Squilla held a press conference to announce the new group.

The caucus hopes to improve the quality of life, and address challenges, in the Kensington community.

The group has already implemented safe corridors for children to walk to and from school.

But a big piece of the plan involves addressing addiction and homelessness in the area.

Councilman Jim Harrity, who has been sober for 13 years, says rehab, halfway houses, and counseling are critical.

"Services are going to be bundled. This isn't going to be, 'we send you to rehab for 30 days, you get out, and we say 'you're recovered, go out and make a life," said Harrity. "That's not how it works."

The caucus was formalized through a resolution in Thursday's session.