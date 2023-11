Investigators say the home was abandoned, and nobody was hurt.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews worked quickly overnight to put out a fire that broke out inside a rowhome in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

The Action Cam was on the scene in the 1800 block of East Somerset Avenue at around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Officials are still trying to determine what sparked those flames.