Man critically injured after 25 shots fired near Huntingdon SEPTA station in Philadelphia

A man was shot twice in the head after bombardment of bullets right outside SEPTA's Huntington station in Philadelphia's Kensington.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A bombardment of bullets has a man fighting for his life in Philadelphia.

Police say at least 25 shots were fired at the intersection of B Street and Kensington Avenue just after midnight Friday.

The 21-year-old man was shot twice in the head, according to police. He is now in extremely critical condition at Temple Hospital.

The shooting happened right outside SEPTA's Huntington station under the El.

Police hope transit cameras may help them with leads in their investigation.

They're also reviewing their real-time crime cameras.

No one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

