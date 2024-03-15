Philadelphia councilmembers take SEPTA to learn about commuter difficulties

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia councilmembers are partnering with SEPTA in an effort to make traveling around the city safer.

The transportation agency has made recent headlines tied to crime and violence. The partnership involves a series of community meetings on what's been dubbed the 'Bus Revolution.'

It's a complete redesign of the network, and leaders want community input.

Councilmembers Katherine Gilmore Richardson and Quetcy Lozada took SEPTA on March 14, 2024, to see what a commuter's life looks like.

In response to the string of shootings on buses and near bus stops, SEPTA said it would add officers on buses. On Thursday, they wanted to get more input from the community to see what else they should be doing.

"I don't drive. Never -- I never drive. So, I catch the train. I catch the buses," said Antonia Cintron of Kensington.

Councilmembers Katherine Gilmore Richardson and Quetcy Lozada took SEPTA to see what a commuter's life looks like.

"Is it a possibility that SEPTA gets better? You know, because it's very bad. It's bad," said Cintron.

The councilmembers were there to see if they could find ways to tackle that question.

"We are working together, not only in City Council in supporting the Kensington Caucus, but working to support what our mayor talked about as to ensure that we have one Philadelphia," said Richardson, the council majority leader.

They caught the Market-Frankford Line with some of their colleagues from City Hall to Kensington and Allegheny.

Gilmore Richardson and Lozada then took the SEPTA 60 bus line and walked a couple of blocks to a meeting to talk about ways to improve SEPTA.

On their journey, they walked through areas that needed to be cleaned up. Lozada said she saw the difficulties commuters encounter.

When asked if she would take the trip alone, Lozada said, "No. I would not... It's just not something that I'm comfortable with."

At the Bus Revolution meeting, SEPTA riders were able to voice concerns.

"I do feel scared," said Maria Rios of Kensington.

Mayor Cherelle Parker has said one of the main ways to get commuters to feel safe is to make sure they have a clean commute.

The councilmembers said they are working to make sure the trains and buses are as clean as they can be.