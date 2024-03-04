Woman safe after being asleep inside vehicle when stolen from Philadelphia's Kensington section

Woman safe after being asleep inside vehicle when stolen from Philadelphia's Kensington section

Woman safe after being asleep inside vehicle when stolen from Philadelphia's Kensington section

Woman safe after being asleep inside vehicle when stolen from Philadelphia's Kensington section

Woman safe after being asleep inside vehicle when stolen from Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman has been found safe after police say she was asleep inside a vehicle when it was stolen from Philadelphia's Kensington section early Monday morning. Police are still searching for the car.

It happened just before 2 a.m. in the 800 block of E Allegheny Avenue, near Kensington and Allegheny Avenues.

Police are told that a 34-year-old woman was asleep in the back seat of a silver 2012 Buick Verano at the time it was taken. The vehicle has the Delaware tag #323204.

Her boyfriend stopped at a store and when he came back out, his girlfriend and the car were gone.

Action News is told that video shows someone taking the vehicle. That person is described as a thin man with a light complexion and was wearing a mask, black puffy jacket with the hood up and black pants, according to police.

Police are told that a 33-year-old woman was asleep in the back seat of a silver 2012 Buick Verano.

Police say the thief took off northbound toward the 3200 block of G Street.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, SVU at 215-685-3251 or dial/text tip at 215-686-(TIPS) 8477

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.