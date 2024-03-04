Woman safe after being asleep inside vehicle when stolen from Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman has been found safe after police say she was asleep inside a vehicle when it was stolen from Philadelphia's Kensington section early Monday morning. Police are still searching for the car.
It happened just before 2 a.m. in the 800 block of E Allegheny Avenue, near Kensington and Allegheny Avenues.
Police are told that a 34-year-old woman was asleep in the back seat of a silver 2012 Buick Verano at the time it was taken. The vehicle has the Delaware tag #323204.
Her boyfriend stopped at a store and when he came back out, his girlfriend and the car were gone.
Action News is told that video shows someone taking the vehicle. That person is described as a thin man with a light complexion and was wearing a mask, black puffy jacket with the hood up and black pants, according to police.
Police say the thief took off northbound toward the 3200 block of G Street.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, SVU at 215-685-3251 or dial/text tip at 215-686-(TIPS) 8477
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.