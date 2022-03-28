Veteran's network helps identify Delaware County murder victim from 1978

Kevin Alvin Jude Carroll

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Investigators in Delaware County have identified a murder victim found shot in a creek more than 43 years ago with the help of a missing person's service.Ridley Township police say the victim was Kevin Alvin Jude Carroll, an airman who was 18 years old at the time of his death.Investigators found the remains on December 13th, 1978 in Crum Creek, near Bullens Lane and Valley Road.Detectives say last year they were contracted by the Veteran Doe Network, an organization that brings attention to missing veterans and unidentified persons cases.In 1978, Delaware County investigators had uploaded the victim's information to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Last year, Veteran Doe Network told Ridley detectives the profile they had uploaded could match Carroll.Carroll had been discharged from McGuire Air Force Base near Trenton, New Jersey and had sent all of his belongings home to Oregon.But he never returned home.After comparing photographs of the victim and Carroll, detectives say they concluded there were similarities. Further identification confirmed his identity."For nearly half a century the family of Kevin Carroll has sought answers in connection with the death of their loved one. We hope that today's announcement brings a degree of closure," said District Attorney Stollsteimer. "To the families and friends of other missing persons, we hope that this case demonstrates that your loved one will not be forgotten.""Obviously, we would all like to know the circumstances of Mr. Carroll's death. Today's announcement is an important milestone, but it is the beginning, not the end," Stollsteimer continued. "The public should rest assured that our law enforcement partners will continue to investigate and follow any leads that may develop.""The District Attorney and the Ridley Township Police Department would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Amelia Pearn for her work with the Veteran Doe Network, without which this identification would not have been made," said Captain James Dougherty of the Ridley Township Police Department.Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact Ridley Township Police at 610-532-4000.