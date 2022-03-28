cold case

Veteran's network helps identify Delaware County murder victim from 1978

The victim, an airman, had been discharged from McGuire Air Force Base but never returned home.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News The Rush: March 28, 2022

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Investigators in Delaware County have identified a murder victim found shot in a creek more than 43 years ago with the help of a missing person's service.

Ridley Township police say the victim was Kevin Alvin Jude Carroll, an airman who was 18 years old at the time of his death.

Kevin Alvin Jude Carroll



Investigators found the remains on December 13th, 1978 in Crum Creek, near Bullens Lane and Valley Road.

Detectives say last year they were contracted by the Veteran Doe Network, an organization that brings attention to missing veterans and unidentified persons cases.

In 1978, Delaware County investigators had uploaded the victim's information to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Last year, Veteran Doe Network told Ridley detectives the profile they had uploaded could match Carroll.

Carroll had been discharged from McGuire Air Force Base near Trenton, New Jersey and had sent all of his belongings home to Oregon.

But he never returned home.

After comparing photographs of the victim and Carroll, detectives say they concluded there were similarities. Further identification confirmed his identity.

"For nearly half a century the family of Kevin Carroll has sought answers in connection with the death of their loved one. We hope that today's announcement brings a degree of closure," said District Attorney Stollsteimer. "To the families and friends of other missing persons, we hope that this case demonstrates that your loved one will not be forgotten."

"Obviously, we would all like to know the circumstances of Mr. Carroll's death. Today's announcement is an important milestone, but it is the beginning, not the end," Stollsteimer continued. "The public should rest assured that our law enforcement partners will continue to investigate and follow any leads that may develop."

"The District Attorney and the Ridley Township Police Department would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Amelia Pearn for her work with the Veteran Doe Network, without which this identification would not have been made," said Captain James Dougherty of the Ridley Township Police Department.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact Ridley Township Police at 610-532-4000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ridley townshiphomicidecold casebody found
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLD CASE
'Little Miss Nobody' identified 62 years after remains found in desert
Memorial held to mark anniversary of 'Boy in the Box' cold case
Police in Delco solve 40-year-old cold case
Family, police still searching for missing Texas woman 1 year later
TOP STORIES
Teen shot in head in Wissinoming has died
Chris Rock won't press charges against Will Smith for Oscars slap
SUV pulled from creek after missing man's remains found
Man shot, killed at Roxborough gas station
AccuWeather: Bitter cold today with wind chills in the teens
'CODA' wins best picture at Oscars, but Will Smith drama steals show
Will Smith Oscars drama shines light on Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia
Show More
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage after joke at wife's expense
Zelenskyy: Ukraine seeking peace 'without delay' in talks
Police chase ends in crash in Allentown
Two of West Philadelphia's own take home Oscar gold
Villanova's Justin Moore suffers torn Achilles ahead of Final Four
More TOP STORIES News