Pa. State Rep. Kevin Boyle 'seeking help' after video apparently shows him intoxicated at bar

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania House Democratic leaders say that State Representative Kevin Boyle is "seeking help" after a recent social media video apparently showed him intoxicated at a bar.

He is reportedly heard threatening to use his position to close the establishment and refusing to leave.

It's still unclear when exactly this happened, but Pennsylvania House Democratic leaders released this statement Friday night:

"We are aware of a video circulating on social media. It is very troubling. Rep. Boyle has been open about his personal challenges. We are encouraged that our colleague and dear friend is seeking help. Our commitment to delivering mental health services does not stop at the Capitol Steps. One of the main reasons we advocate so strongly for mental health access is the reality that challenges can and do happen to anyone, and seeking treatment should be encouraged, not stigmatized."

Boyle has represented his Northeast Philadelphia House district since 2011.

House Majority Leader Matt Bradford sent a statement saying, "Rep. Boyle has been open about his personal challenges. We are encouraged that our colleague and dear friend is seeking help."

Boyle has not yet commented on the incident.