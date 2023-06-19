Bonner-Prendie's Kevin McGonigle chasing his baseball dreams

Kevin McGonigle put up some amazing numbers during his senior season: a batting average over .500 while only striking out twice.

The star shortstop is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Imagine hearing your name called for your high school graduation and in the MLB Draft all within a month.

That sounds far-fetched, but for a local phenom, it will soon be a reality as he continues to chase his dreams.

The sweet swing of Kevin McGonigle has been turning heads for years.

"He could do it all on the baseball field. It's just the energy and passion he plays with. He's a bulldog. He's always hustling," said coach Steve DeBarberie.

And now the Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School graduate is ready to take his game to the next level. The big question is just what level will that be?

"It's going to be a really big decision, but like I said, all I have right now is Auburn, and I'm just going to stay focused on that," said McGonigle. "And then whatever happens, happens."

So what would happen if the Phillies happened to pick McGonigle?

"Yeah, that would be amazing. It's always been a dream to play for the Phillies and just playing in the infield, wearing that "P" on your chest. So it would be amazing," he said.

Amazing might be an understatement. McGonigle is a lifelong Phillies fan who models his game after one of the best players this city has ever seen: Chase Utley.

McGonigle put up some amazing numbers his senior season, a batting average over .500 while only striking out twice. The Catholic League Player of the Year was also named Gatorade's Pennsylvania Player of the Year.

So now McGonigle will play the waiting game. It's either college ball or straight to the pros. No matter what, the future is bright for the best ballplayer this area has seen in quite some time.