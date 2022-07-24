entertainment

Rapper Kid Cudi walks off stage mid-set at 'Rolling Loud' after being hit with trash

EMBED <>More Videos

Kid Cudi walks off stage at 'Rolling Loud' after being hit with trash

MIAMI -- Rapper Kid Cudi walked off the stage in the middle of his "Rolling Loud" set in Miami Friday after people began throwing trash on stage.

In video obtained by Eyewitness News, the Cleveland native is heard warning the crowd, telling them he would walk off if another item is thrown.

"If I see one more [expletive] thing on this [expletive] stage, I'm leaving," said Cudi.

At one point in the video, a water bottle reportedly hit him in the face.

The rapper, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, was then seen walking off the stage.

The popular hip-hop festival kicked off Friday. Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was originally supposed to headline the festival, but dropped out earlier this week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmiamifloridarap musicfestivalviral videoentertainmentrappersingingcaught on tapemusiccaught on videou.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Marvel teases new Avengers movies, 'Black Panther' sequel
Here's what's happening down at the shore this weekend
Sneak Peek inside the Domes at The Oval XP
Man working on 'Law and Order' shot and killed in New York City
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Today will be the worst of this heat wave
Heat Health Emergency extended for Philadelphia | Where to cool off
Traumatic brain injury survivor gets help from 'Homers for Hope'
Phillies fans try to stay cool amid the extreme heat
Crews rescue dog from drain pipe in South Jersey
Philadelphia 9-year-old starts summer lawn care service
US marshal injured in shooting in Atlanta suburb: police
Show More
71-year-old man mauled to death by 7 dogs while walking to store
Consumer Reports has advice on stopping annoying spam texts
Police: 19-year-old shot and killed in Kensington
Ben to the Shore: Riders take on heat in 35th ride to the shore
Sesame Place says it is 'taking action' following racial bias claims
More TOP STORIES News