Employee killed inside South Jersey restaurant, police say

SALEM, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An employee of a South Jersey restaurant was killed Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Officers were called to King Fried Chicken on the 400 block of East Broadway in Salem around 4 p.m.
It is not known if any customers were inside the restaurant at that time.
Salem police said an employee was killed, but did not release any further information.
No other injuries have been reported.
