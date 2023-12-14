NB Rt. 202 in King of Prussia closed again due to sinkhole; drivers asked to take alternate routes

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Route 202 North in King of Prussia is closed Thursday morning after a sinkhole opened up on the roadway.

The road, also known as Dekalb Pike, is closed between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard. It is expected to remain closed until PennDOT engineers can assess the damages and repair the roadway.

ALSO SEE: Another sinkhole closes Rt. 202 in King of Prussia

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.

Several sinkholes shut down Rt. 202 multiple times over the summer, including a large sinkhole that forced Henderson Rd. to close for three days in October.

Public Works Director Geoff Hickman has previously said Upper Merion Township is susceptible to sinkholes more than other regions due to its geology.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

For the latest traffic in your area, click here.