Residents notice more sinkholes popping up in Montgomery County

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- More sinkhole problems have been popping up along Route 202 in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

The road was closed over the summer and now two new holes have opened up in a shopping center in the same area along Henderson Road.

"We were told that there was a water main break they had to work on that Saturday, which turned our water off for several hours. We did have to close Saturday," said Lisa Cristinzio, the assistant manager at Marian's Attic.

The large sinkhole at the back entrance of a Walgreens caused the store to close for three days, according to an Upper Merion Township official.

The back door is now blocked off and deliveries are all redirected to the front entrance of the store.

Public Works Director Geoff Hickman says the township is susceptible to sinkholes more than other regions due to its geology.

"When we're talking about a sinkhole-prone area, you can only be reactive. You're going to be able to fill it with concrete or a slurry mix to stabilize the area, but basically, as these cavities form, you have to address them," said Hickman.

But knowing when they're about to happen is another story.

"I looked online and it will tell you where all the sinkholes are in Montgomery County. There's a lot of them," said George Hubbard, who lives in King of Prussia. "Just had a new house built, and wondering if it's on a sinkhole."

The township made initial repairs to the sinkhole, but since it's on private property, the owner is responsible for the rest.

Action News contacted Walgreens' corporate office, but they did not respond to our request for comment.