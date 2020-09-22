kobe bryant

Vanessa Bryant suing LA County Sheriff's Department over leaked photos from Kobe crash site

LOS ANGELES -- Vanessa Bryant is suing Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his department over leaked photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site.

Deputies allegedly took personal cellphone photos -- and were then told by Villanueva to delete them -- in the aftermath of the Jan. 26 accident.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages, including punitive damages.
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said eight deputies were involved in taking graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.


In early March, Vanessa Bryant's attorney said in a statement that she was "absolutely devastated" that deputies reportedly shared the graphic photos of the crash scene where Bryant, their daughter and seven others were killed.

Attorney Gary Robb says Vanessa Bryant personally went to the sheriff's office the day of the crash and requested that the area be protected from photographers.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles county sheriff's departmentkobe bryanthelicopter crashfatal crashinvestigationdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Vanessa Bryant submits wrongful death claim over helicopter crash
New video shows wreckage from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
KOBE BRYANT
Go inside Kobe Bryant's childhood home in Montco
'Mamba Mentality' helps student inspire others on TikTok
Eagles honor Kobe Bryant with practice facility mural
Report: Kobe Bryant pilot may have been disoriented in fog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kenney in self-quarantine after being exposed to person with COVID-19
St. Joe's grad dies of COVID-19 after ER rotation
Trick-or-treating is 'high risk' during COVID-19, CDC says
Bed Bath & Beyond in Montco among 63 stores closing
'Unfathomable': US surpasses 200,000 reported COVID-19 deaths
State of emergency declared in Louisville ahead of Breonna Taylor decision
Delran shuts down football program after COVID-19 cases
Show More
Trump to announce SCOTUS pick Saturday, Romney won't block
AccuWeather: Sunny Today, Autumn Warm-Up Begins
Vote 2020: Election Resources for the Tri-State area
Morning Moms: Keeping class in session while keeping healthy
Kal Penn hopes for dialogue with young voters in new show
More TOP STORIES News