COVID-19 vaccine

Krispy Kreme doubles free doughnut deal for those vaccinated against COVID-19

EMBED <>More Videos

Krispy Kreme sweetens COVID-19 vaccination incentive

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Krispy Kreme is sweetening its COVID vaccination doughnut deal.

With the announcement of Pfizer's FDA approval, the chain is upping its incentive for customers to get the shot.

In March, the North Carolina-based doughnut chain announced it would give anyone who showed their COVID-19 vaccination card a free doughnut every day through the rest of 2021.

From Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, the chain will now give away two free doughnuts each day to anyone who can prove they have gotten vaccinated.



The company will also be giving away heart-shaped Original Glazed doughnuts, in addition to the traditional Original Glazed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfree foodcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinedoughnutskrispy kreme
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
South Jersey teen invents 'Vax Pack' to protect vaccination cards
Steve Burton gone from 'General Hospital' over vaccine rule
Boosted for Thanksgiving? Demand is up after CDC expands eligibility
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News