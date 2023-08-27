Check out these Labor Day weekend events around Philadelphia to say 'goodbye' to summer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The long Labor Day weekend is around the corner, and with it comes the unofficial end of summer.

As families prepare to send their kids back to school, many are looking for one last hoorah before the warm weather fades to fall.

6abc has gathered a list of events around Philadelphia to help us say goodbye to summer.

Last Chance Summer Festivities

- Oval Live on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway (Sept. 1-4)

- Paddle Penn's Landing (open through Sept. 4)

- Once Upon a Nation Storytelling Benches (open through Sept. 4)

- Parks on Tap at Penn Treaty Park in Fishtown (open through Sept. 5)

Ongoing Opportunities

- Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest (open through Sept. 24)

- Spruce Street Harbor Park (open through Sept. 24)

Events Happening Labor Day Weekend

- Aerosmith at the Wells Fargo Center (Sept. 2)

- Radio host Patty Jackson's Party in the Park at The Dell Music Center (Sept. 2)

- Labor Day Weekend at the Museum of the American Revolution (Sept. 2-4)

- 151st annual 3-day German festival, Labor Day Volksfest, in Northeast Philadelphia (Sept. 2-4)

-Brazilian Day Philadelphia Festival (Sept. 3)

- Lady B's Basement Party at The Dell Music Center (Sept. 3)

- Philadelphia Federation of Teachers Annual Labor Day Parade (Sept. 4)

Seasonal Restaurants Open on Labor Day

- Morgan's Pier along the Delaware River

- Liberty Point along the Delaware River

- Independence Beer Garden in the Historic District

- Uptown Beer Garden in Center City

- PHS Pop Up Garden in Manayunk and on South Street

- Bok Bar in South Philadelphia