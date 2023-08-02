House fire leaves 4 dead, 1 injured in Lacey Township, NJ

The fire happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at a two-story home on Buttonwood Drive.

LACEY TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Four people were killed after flames tore through a home in Lacey Township, New Jersey.

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, crews were unable to rescue the four victims after a roof collapsed.

"This is an absolutely tragic situation. Sadly, four of the occupants of the residence perished in this fire," said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

A female victim was rescued by crews behind the residence.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officials have not identified the four victims.