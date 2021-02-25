lady gaga

Lady Gaga's dog walker shot in Hollywood, French bulldogs stolen

LOS ANGELES -- A gunman shot and wounded a dog walker employed by Lady Gaga on Wednesday night in Hollywood, stealing two of the singer's French bulldogs and prompting a search by Los Angeles police.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for the dogs' safe return.

The victim was walking his dogs when the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of N. Sierra Bonita Avenue, Los Angeles police said.

Paramedics arrived to the scene and rushed the man to the hospital. His condition is unknown, but he appeared to be alert and talking to first responders.

While the victim was getting treated on the sidewalk, he was cradling a third dog close to him. Another man is later seen removing the dog from the victim's arms to comfort it.

Police said the suspect or suspects fled the scene, possibly in a white Nissan vehicle.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelescaliforniadogssouthern californialady gagashootingu.s. & worldrewarddogs stolen
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LADY GAGA
Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks sing at inauguration
Lady Gaga, Oreo team up to spread kindness with limited-edition cookies
Meet the man who designed face masks for Lady Gaga
Oprah, Taylor Swift join lineup for 'One World: Together at Home' special
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car crashes through front of Target in Cherry Hill; 3 hurt
Wawa customers would get $9M in cash, gift cards in proposed settlement
Suspects wanted in brutal attack on Montco pizzeria owner
Researchers find worrying new coronavirus variant in NYC
Girl, 16, dies after saving younger brother from frozen OH lake
'Call 911:' Pa. assault victim puts sign for help in window
Man fakes his own kidnapping to get out of work: Police
Show More
UDel makes changes after increase of COVID on campus
Police ID man arrested for rape inside bathroom in Center City Macy's
AC police help woman who had just delivered baby in vehicle
Teen receives over $1 million in scholarships
AccuWeather: Bright Today But Rain For The Weekend
More TOP STORIES News