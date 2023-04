Retired New Jersey Correspondent Nora Muchanic returned to show us how one family is fishing the old-fashioned way along the banks of the Delaware River.

NJ family has been fishing the old-fashioned way since 1888

LAMBERTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It is shad season in Lambertville, New Jersey and that means a tradition dating back more than a century is going strong along the banks of the Delaware River.

