Source: Eagles' Lane Johnson delays surgery to play in postseason

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson will delay surgery for a torn tendon in his abdominal area in an effort to play in the postseason, a league source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

The decision, which was first reported by NFL Network, comes after consulting with multiple experts, a source told ESPN.

"He's one of the toughest guys we've ever been around, and that obviously says a lot about how he cares about his teammates, who he is as a teammate," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday. "You know he's in pain. He's just going to do whatever he needs to do to get himself ready to play. And that's for his teammates. It speaks for his toughness and his desire to connect and how much his teammates mean to him."

Sirianni said that a decision on whether or not Johnson returns for the playoffs hasn't yet been made.

"You just never know what's going to happen," Sirianni said. "... We'll see where we're at when we're there."

Johnson is expected to miss the Eagles' last two regular-season games against the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants.

"He will be missed because of how good he is," Sirianni said. "To me, for me to say, Lane is the best tackle in the NFL. And I said tackle; I didn't say right tackle. So obviously, anytime you're missing one of the best players on your team, that's going to affect you."

Johnson left Saturday's game against the Dallas Cowboys late in the fourth quarter and did not return after being replaced by Jack Driscoll.

The Eagles also have the option of sliding Jordan Mailata over from left to right tackle and replacing Mailata at left tackle with 2019 first-round pick Andre Dillard.

Johnson was forced to leave the Week 14 game against the New York Giants with an abdominal strain. He was listed as a limited participant for a portion of practice the next week but played against the Chicago Bears and did not carry an injury designation into the Cowboys game.

Johnson, 32, had started all 15 games for the Eagles this season and was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl. He has not allowed a sack since Week 11 of the 2020 season -- a stretch that spans more than 28 games, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Eagles (13-2) boast the NFL's best record and would clinch the NFC East, the conference's top seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with another victory.