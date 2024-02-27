Lansdale man arrested outside ex-girlfriend's home with night vision goggles, loaded gun: DA

LANSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Lansdale, Montgomery County man was arrested outside of his ex-girlfriend's house after he was caught with night vision goggles and an illegal gun, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Edward Cordenner III, 36, was arrested on February 21.

New Hanover Police responded to a call for someone outside of a home on Colflesh Road.

Police said Cordenner was found in the driveway of his ex-girlfriend's house with a loaded gun and night vision goggles.

A large stash of other weapons and ammunition was later found at Cordenner's home.

Investigators said the guns were illegally purchased by 38-year-old Kristin Sweigard. She was arrested two days later.