Families spend Black Friday picking out Christmas trees in Lansdale

LANSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dozens of Montgomery County families spent their Black Friday shopping for their Christmas trees, marking the start of the winter holiday season.

Bustard's Christmas Trees in Lansdale says it expects around 6,000 families to purchase trees from their farms over the next few weeks.

"We're celebrating a birthday, Jesus' birthday, so you're decorating your house and things just like you would for any other birthday," said Jay Bustard, the owner.

A family business since the 1920s, the farm has Christmas trees down to a science.

"We take the dead branches, needles, get everything out, then wrap it and do the fresh cut," said Tyler Curry, a worker.

It's one of the reasons sisters Donna and Phyllis come here every year.

"Not too high, not too full, but very beautiful. I'm very particular," said Phyllis Tozzi from West Norriton.

They're weighing their options before picking the perfect tree to put on display in Phyllis' living room.

"If you wanna look at the Canadian Balsams, they're on the other side," Donna Cavanaugh told her sister.

For the family, it's important to start decorating early.

"We want to get a tree and enjoy the holiday because, you know, I don't like to get a tree December 24 and throw it out December 26. I want to extend the holiday as long as possible," said Phyllis.

That's how Ed and Amanda Sarama feel too.

"It's our tradition to always come after Thanksgiving," said Amanda.

While their kids enjoy the Christmas decorations, Ed appreciates the price.

"We picked our tree!" Amanda told her kids excitedly.

Room-sized trees at this farm go anywhere from about $99 to $185. Larger yard trees are closer to $500.

"Prices have gone up over the past couple years, partly it's because of supply. There's not as many tree growers as there used to be," said Bustard.

The farm also has a program called "Trees For the Troops," where customers can buy a Christmas tree at a discounted price and it will be donated to a military family in need for the holidays.

"That's one of the great things about this business is you really feel like you're bringing that joy to people," said Bustard.