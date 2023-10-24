Philadelphia police investigating burglaries at Buddhist temples: 'They took everything'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Members of the Lao Buddhist Temple on East Chew Ave in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood returned from a funeral service on October 7 to find almost every room ransacked and their safe cut open.

"They took everything," said Piaku La, a monk at the temple. "They go through every room and also the office."

They say thousands of dollars in donations and valuable items were stolen, but thankfully no one was hurt.

"For me, it's really hard to forgive and forget," said Nancy Keoma, a secretary at the temple. "I work really hard for this temple."

While they have some surveillance cameras, they say their hard drive was swiped too. Now they're raising money for enhanced surveillance and security.

"It's very significant that we have the cameras and whatever makes our temple safe," said La.

Philadelphia police are investigating that and two other Asian-American establishments that were burglarized within days of each other.

The first burglary happened Saturday at a Buddhist temple. Burglars got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The second happened on Monday just before 10 a.m. in the 2400 block of Aramingo Avenue at Nails in the City.

Police said the burglar(s) got in through the front door and took an undisclosed amount of money.

No arrests have been made in either incident and both are under investigation.

Sung Park, with the Pennsylvania Asian American Law Enforcement Association, says he and others are concerned about the number of temples and Asian-owned businesses that have been robbed or burglarized.

"The Asian community in general spend a lot of time and transactions with cash so I believe that's why it's becoming a target," said Park.

Park will attend a meeting next month with around a dozen Asian community organizations where crime will be addressed. He hopes city leaders turn out as well.

"We want to see the commissioner and the mayor's office to be at the table so we have decision makers to make real change," said Park.

No word from police if any of these crimes are connected.

Anyone with information should contact Philadelphia police.