WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Last-minute shoppers ventured out to grocery stores and markets on Wednesday to get what they needed for Thanksgiving dinner.

As expected, shoppers were met with crowded aisles and long lines.

While some people were scrambling for pie, others say tradition dictated the yearly shopping trip.

Action News Reporter John Paul was at Carlino's Market in West Chester, Pennsylvania with the latest on the food-shopping rush.