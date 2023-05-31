House fire claims life of man in Laurel Springs, NJ

"The police were at the front door trying to get it open," recalled Richard Macko. "They weren't able to gain entry."

LAUREL SPRINGS, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One man is dead after a house fire on the 100 block of Washington Avenue in Laurel Springs on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m. for reports of flames coming from a house that was broken up into four apartments.

"The fire was coming out of the window," said Richard Macko, who lives across the street.

He heard the sirens and even tried to help firefighters with their hoses as police tried to reach a man trapped inside.

The man was eventually pulled out of the apartment but he could not be saved.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and Laurel Springs police are investigating the deadly fire while the fire marshal's office tries to determine what started it.

"That's terrible. I mean, that's a terrible way to go," said Shaun Harrod, who lives in one of the apartments damaged by the fire.

The Red Cross is helping him with a place to stay while the investigation is underway.