Data: How the COVID-19 pandemic impacted learning loss across Pennsylvania, New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are getting an in-depth look at just how much the COVID-19 pandemic impacted our local students and it is a deficit that experts say will linger for years.

The 6abc Data Journalism Team analyzed learning loss across all the local districts in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, based on test scores.

Students in Camden, New Jersey lost a year and a half grade level in math. That's among the 30 worst declines in all U.S. school districts.

Data shows they also lost half a year in reading.

Philadelphia students lost nearly a full grade level in math, which is worse than the state average. But only a third of a year in reading, which was better than Pennsylvania overall.

In Radnor, Pennsylvania, students lost about half a year in math, and a little in reading.

But in Haddonfield, New Jersey, students actually gained 20% of a grade level in reading.

Researchers say where children live mattered more than differences due to socioeconomic factors.