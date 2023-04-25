4 Montgomery County men charged after reported hate crime incident at Lehigh University

Police say the incident began when someone in a passing vehicle yelled a racial slur at the victim, a Black male.

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Four men from Montgomery County have been charged for a reported hate crime incident at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa.

The suspects are identified as 22-year-old Brandon John of East Norriton, and Hatfield residents Michael Rosta, 21; Nabil Jameel, 22; and Cameron Graf, 22.

The incident happened in the early-morning hours of Saturday, April 15.

According to the Northampton County District Attorney's Office, the victim and two friends were walking home in the area of Packer Avenue and Webster Street when someone in a passing vehicle yelled a racial slur at the victim, a Black male.

That victim told police he ran after the vehicle and hit the trunk of the vehicle with his hands, then reached into the back driver's side window.

The victim told police he briefly touched one of the vehicle's occupants before backing off. He then continued walking home.

The suspects then got out of the vehicle and chased the victim and his friends, the D.A.'s office said. He was surrounded and struck before getting away and running back to his residence hall.

Once inside, the victim went to use the bathroom. When he came out the suspects were waiting for him and began to attack him, according to investigators.

He was able to get away into a friend's room. The suspects banged on the door, yelling for the victim to come out, but eventually left.

A witness told investigators she let the group inside the residence hall after assuming they were friends with someone inside the building.

That witness said she then heard a commotion and saw the suspects banging on the door. One of them had a gun in his hand, the witness allegedly told investigators.

Each of the suspects admitted involvement in this incident, the D.A.'s office said.

They are being charged with simple assault and harassment.