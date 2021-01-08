Lehigh University rescinds, revokes President Trump's 1988 honorary degree

The university's Board of Trustee's released a statement on Friday announcing the decision.
According to the statement, the Executive Committee of the Lehigh University Board of Trustees held a special session on Thursday.
In that meeting, the members voted to "rescind and revoke the honorary degree granted to Donald J. Trump in 1988."
SEE ALSO: Donald Trump says he won't attend Joe Biden's inauguration
The full Board of Trustees affirmed the decision on Friday, the statement read.
A message from the Board of Trustees: pic.twitter.com/SbRn0HUv7X— Lehigh University (@LehighU) January 8, 2021
The decision comes days after a violent mob of Trump supporters occupied the Capitol for several hours as lawmakers were tallying the electoral votes that certified Joe Biden's victory. Five people have died as a result of the riot.
Lehigh University President John D. Simon called the deadly Capitol riot, a "violent assault on the foundations of our democracy- the abiding respect for the will of the people exercised in a free election and the peaceful transfer of power."
In his statement Thursday, the university president said he hopes "we can turn the sadness and anger that the lawlessness in our nation's capital has evoked into motivation to make our nation more just."
Simon continued, "I trust that it will inspire us to redouble our efforts to unite our country and encourage the peaceful pursuit of governance, guided by truth and reason."
"We have much work to do."
A message from President Simon: pic.twitter.com/lPc4vPCTSQ— Lehigh University (@LehighU) January 7, 2021