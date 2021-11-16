fire

Multi-alarm fire erupts at mansion that was just sold to new owners, police say

Online records describe the home as a 36,000 square-foot mansion that had just sold for $6.4 million.
SALISBURY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A mansion that had just been sold to new owners was heavily damaged by fire early Tuesday morning.

The three-alarm fire started around 5:45 a.m. on the 3000 block of Barrington Lane in Salisbury Township.

In fact, Sergeant Donald Sabo from the Salisbury Township Police Department says the closing was on Monday.

"From what I understand and the information I'm getting from the new homeowner, there was a tour and a gathering here at the residence and then everyone left last night and they left the Lehigh Valley and went back to where they reside," Sabo said.

At this point, officials say the fire centered in a ballroom inside the mansion, but there is no indication as to how it started.

There was smoke and water damage to the rest of the home, which also includes a movie theater, a fully stocked arcade, seven bedrooms, even a French-style bistro.

Two firefighters suffered burns and physical trauma, but both are expected to be okay.

Crews knew they had their work cut out for them when they arrived.

"This house is one of the larger houses in the township - which is on a dead-end cul-de-sac - which has some barriers for fire suppression," Sabo said. "You can only access the one side of the house. We had to drag hose lines around the other three sides."


Investigators say it will be a while before they can determine what happened here.

"We have some drones go up there and try and get some pictures and video for us. They are just going to tend to some of the hotspots with the apparatus here until we get a chance to get in and decide what we're going to do and how we're going to investigate to determine the origin and cause of the fire," Sabo said.

No one was home when the fire broke out, officials say.

The mansion, located at the end of a cul-de-sac, is located near the Queen City Municipal Airport and the Mack Trucks Historical Museum.
