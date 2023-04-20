Iconic artists, actors, musicians honored with plaque on Philadelphia Walk of Fame on Broad Street

"Allow the resources of this city to support you as they've supported me. You can go as far as you dream," said one artist.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From doo-wop musicians to Broadway legends and beyond, iconic artists that have made their mark in Philadelphia were honored on Thursday with a special tribute.

Their plaques were unveiled on the Philadelphia Walk of Fame on Broad Street.

"I'm happy to have this honor because it's a long time coming," said Norman E. Burnett with The Tymes.

The Tymes, a doo-wop group from the 50s, was among the inductees.

Also honored with a plaque were former Governer Ed Rendell, The Bacon Brothers, James DePreist, radio host John DiBella, and Patty Jackson, among others.

"To be on this walk with so many greats, and to be the first woman in radio, because I stand on the backs of many great women," said Jackson, WDAS-FM radio host. "I am overjoyed."

Jackson told 6abc she's currently writing a book about her life in radio, empowering others, and overcoming a major health scare.

"Eight years ago I suffered a stroke. I lost my vision, I couldn't walk, but I never lost my ability to talk, and getting back on my feet made me even more grateful," she said.

Leslie Odom Jr., a Philadelphia native and a breakout star in Broadway's hit show 'Hamilton', was also honored with a plaque.

SEE ALSO: East Oak Lane's Leslie Odom Jr. among 'Walk of Fame' inductees

"I was already coming for Patty and then they added me to the list, and I was like 'Amazing!'" he said.

The Tony, Emmy, and Grammy award-winner had a message for Philadelphia's youth.

"Allow the resources of this city to support you as they've supported me. You can go as far as you dream," said Odom.