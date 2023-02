1 dead, 3 critically injured in Northeast Philadelphia crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was killed and three others were critically injured after a crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday on the 2700 block of Levick Street.

Police say one car t-boned the other sending it into a utility pole. The impact snapped the pole.

Four people were trapped in the vehicles and taken to the hospital.

One victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

Accident investigators are working to figure out what led to the crash.