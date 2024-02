4 bridges in Philadelphia area to have license plate scanners to help police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- License plate scanners will soon be used by police at four Delaware River Port Authority bridges in the Philadelphia area.

Officials say those bridges are the Benjamin Franklin, Walt Whitman, Betsy Ross, and Commodore Barry.

Cameras on those bridges will help police locate cars in criminal investigations, Amber Alerts, and help Homeland Security.

The video will be monitored by the New Jersey State Police.

There is no word yet on when the cameras will be installed.