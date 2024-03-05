Son arrested for allegedly killing 65-year-old mother in Blackwood, NJ

BLACKWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man is accused of killing his mother in South Jersey over the weekend.

Police say 65-year-old Lillian Doran was found dead around 10:31 a.m. Saturday inside a home on the 100 block of Fairmount Avenue in Blackwood.

Doran died from blunt force trauma to the head, authorities said.

The victim's son, 30-year-old James Doran, of Blackwood, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police in Bedford, Pennsylvania.

He is facing murder charges and is being held at the Bedford County Correctional Facility pending an extradition hearing.

Further details on what led up to the killing have not been revealed.