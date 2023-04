Lincoln University in Chester County on lockdown after double shooting; suspect at large

It happened at approximately 10 p.m. at a campus event called Yardfest.

Lincoln University in Chester County is under lockdown Saturday night after a double shooting on campus.

Two people were wounded and taken to an area hospital, according to school officials.

The suspect is still at large.